Mayfield Group Holdings Limited (MYG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Mayfield Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MYG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Mayfield Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

About Mayfield Group

Mayfield Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and telecommunications infrastructure products and services in Australia. It offers switchboards and transportable switch rooms for critical electrical infrastructure. The company also engages in the project management, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and commissioning of electrical infrastructure.

