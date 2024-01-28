McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.800-2.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5 billion-$6.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.9 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKC. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Consumer Edge lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.

MKC opened at $69.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 408.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 89.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

