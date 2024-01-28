McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MCD. DZ Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $317.83.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $292.26 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after acquiring an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10,702.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $644,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,297 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 469.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $129,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,371 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.