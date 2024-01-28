Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.0 days.

Meliá Hotels International Stock Performance

SMIZF stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. Meliá Hotels International has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $6.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91.

Meliá Hotels International Company Profile

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. It operates through Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Other Business Linked to Hotel Management, Real Estate, and Vacation Club segments. The company operates hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO.

