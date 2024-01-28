Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.0 days.
Meliá Hotels International Stock Performance
SMIZF stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. Meliá Hotels International has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $6.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91.
Meliá Hotels International Company Profile
