MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.0% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,666,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 24.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,795.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,607.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,395.36. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,799.27. The firm has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

