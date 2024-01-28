Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, January 29th.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 24.64%. On average, analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $43.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.16. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $44.27.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.18%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Insider Transactions at Merchants Bancorp

In other Merchants Bancorp news, CEO Michael R. Dury purchased 14,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $255,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 21,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $671,734.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,134.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Dury purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $255,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after buying an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

Further Reading

