Metrics Master Income Trust (MXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.
Metrics Master Income Trust Stock Performance
Metrics Master Income Trust Company Profile
Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.
