Meyer Handelman Co. Grows Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $393.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $382.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.76. The firm has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

