Meyer Handelman Co. Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1,486.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SXT opened at $62.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day moving average of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.81. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 4.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.77%.

SXT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

