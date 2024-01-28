Meyer Handelman Co. Has $3.23 Million Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sector Gamma AS lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 229,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,621,000 after buying an additional 78,261 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 686,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,704,000 after purchasing an additional 45,227 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC stock opened at $73.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion and a PE ratio of 21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.88 and a 200-day moving average of $71.59. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

