Meyer Handelman Co. Has $873,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of UPS opened at $159.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

