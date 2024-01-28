Meyer Handelman Co. Invests $218,000 in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth about $72,843,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cameco by 156.3% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,089,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 64.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $51.22. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.03.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $428.65 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cameco

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.