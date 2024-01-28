Meyer Handelman Co. Takes Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at about $825,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 36.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,648,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,973,000 after buying an additional 713,888 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 156.3% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,089,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,605,000 after buying an additional 1,884,004 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,553,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,370,000 after buying an additional 110,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 12.1% in the third quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after buying an additional 55,380 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 105.36 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $51.22.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $428.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

