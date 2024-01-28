Meyer Handelman Co. Takes Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $831,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.7% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 27,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.9% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 73,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 26.5% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.24.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN opened at $154.41 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $154.63. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.10.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

