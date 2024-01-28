Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.9% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 69,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 44,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.92. 4,710,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,814,052. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.01. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

