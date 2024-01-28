Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million.

Middlefield Banc Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.54. Middlefield Banc has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Middlefield Banc Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBCN. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the second quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the second quarter worth $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MBCN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

