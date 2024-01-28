Mizuho Downgrades Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) to Neutral

Mizuho downgraded shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has $34.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.44.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MOS

Mosaic Stock Up 0.6 %

MOS stock opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average is $36.44. Mosaic has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $57.46.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Mosaic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

(Get Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.