Modiv Industrial, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
Modiv Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 255.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Modiv Industrial to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.3%.
Modiv Industrial Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:MDV opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of -0.36. Modiv Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modiv Industrial
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Modiv Industrial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 317,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial by 851.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Modiv Industrial Company Profile
Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.
