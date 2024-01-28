Modiv Industrial, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Modiv Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 255.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Modiv Industrial to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.3%.

Shares of NYSE:MDV opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of -0.36. Modiv Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50.

Modiv Industrial ( NYSE:MDV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. Modiv Industrial had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Modiv Industrial will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Modiv Industrial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 317,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial by 851.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

