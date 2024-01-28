Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.14. 9,517,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,798,621. The company has a market capitalization of $102.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

