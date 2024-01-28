Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Raised to $81.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,517,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,621. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 10.3% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 36.5% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Mondelez International by 33.7% during the second quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 23,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

