Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up 0.8% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Moody’s by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Moody’s by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 16,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Moody’s by 1,511.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,915,000 after acquiring an additional 121,377 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Moody’s by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 20,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,114. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.75.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $3.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $389.29. 417,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,584. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $379.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.57. The company has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $278.23 and a 12-month high of $396.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

