Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Morgan Stanley has raised its dividend by an average of 32.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Morgan Stanley has a dividend payout ratio of 46.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Morgan Stanley to earn $7.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $87.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.24. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $143.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,720. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 408.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

