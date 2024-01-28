Morgan Stanley Trims Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Target Price to $31.00

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ KARO opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.38. Karooooo has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KARO. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Karooooo by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Karooooo by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Karooooo by 108.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Karooooo by 14.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter worth $93,000.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

