MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives $568.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $568.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get MSCI alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MSCI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MSCI Trading Down 1.0 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 153.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $549.29 on Friday. MSCI has a 12 month low of $451.55 and a 12 month high of $573.32. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $541.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $527.08.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

About MSCI

(Get Free Report

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.