M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,894.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.44.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.52. The company had a trading volume of 627,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.35. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $161.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

