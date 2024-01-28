MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.93

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$57.93 and traded as high as C$58.57. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$57.96, with a volume of 18,841 shares.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTY shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.14.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 25.84%.
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
