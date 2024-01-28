Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Mullen Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MTL opened at C$15.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$12.82 and a 1-year high of C$16.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTL shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Securities set a C$16.75 price target on shares of Mullen Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.97.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

Further Reading

