Myro (MYRO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.61 Million

Myro (MYRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Myro token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000407 BTC on exchanges. Myro has a market capitalization of $172.51 million and $25.61 million worth of Myro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Myro has traded down 21.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Myro alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Myro Profile

Myro’s launch date was November 8th, 2023. Myro’s total supply is 999,981,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Myro’s official Twitter account is @myrosol. The official website for Myro is myrothedog.com.

Buying and Selling Myro

According to CryptoCompare, “Myro (MYRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Myro has a current supply of 999,981,490.5 with 944,203,815 in circulation. The last known price of Myro is 0.1775112 USD and is up 8.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $26,780,082.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myrothedog.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.