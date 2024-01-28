National Bank Financial Comments on Thomson Reuters Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Thomson Reuters in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.36 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.34. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share.

TRI has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.21.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $149.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.60. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $112.84 and a 1-year high of $152.46.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 39.52%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

