Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) Short Interest Up 16.3% in January

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Neonode Price Performance

Neonode stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.82. 35,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,632. Neonode has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 100.53%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neonode in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Neonode

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neonode

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEON. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neonode by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Neonode by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neonode by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Neonode by 1,297.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Neonode during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neonode

(Get Free Report)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.