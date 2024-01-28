Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $570.00 at UBS Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $560.00 to $570.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $553.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $570.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $482.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.50. Netflix has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $579.64. The company has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 16.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total value of $25,873,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at $237,284,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

