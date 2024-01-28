Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $475.00 at Barclays

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $375.00 to $475.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Netflix from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic boosted their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Netflix Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $570.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $579.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $482.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 16.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,534 shares of company stock worth $131,284,553 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

