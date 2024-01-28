Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $550.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $475.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $553.33.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $570.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $482.87 and a 200-day moving average of $439.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $579.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 431,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,284,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total value of $25,873,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

