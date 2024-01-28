Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $650.00 at Bank of America

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $585.00 to $650.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Netflix from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $553.33.

Netflix stock opened at $570.42 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $579.64. The company has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $482.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after buying an additional 392,427 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,798,000 after buying an additional 26,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

