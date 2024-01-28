Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Thursday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Price Performance

Shares of NBH opened at $10.20 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $11.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 33.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 2,382.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 46,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $550,000.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

