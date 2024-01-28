NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,274,200 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 1,463,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NEXOF opened at $16.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.30. NEXON has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05.

NEXON Company Profile

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.

