Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.69 on February 23rd

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 1.69 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35.

Nexstar Media Group has increased its dividend by an average of 34.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Nexstar Media Group has a payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to earn $29.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NXST stock opened at $180.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.66. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $217.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,753,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total value of $820,110.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,702.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,753,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,808 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $64,347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,116,000 after acquiring an additional 186,486 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,028,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 587.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after acquiring an additional 91,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,026,000 after acquiring an additional 60,217 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NXST

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.