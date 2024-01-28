Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.42) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,440 ($18.30) target price on shares of Next 15 Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get Next 15 Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Next 15 Group

Next 15 Group Trading Up 0.4 %

About Next 15 Group

Shares of LON NFG opened at GBX 911 ($11.58) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 795.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 687.69. Next 15 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 542 ($6.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,112 ($14.13). The stock has a market cap of £906.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,503.85 and a beta of 1.40.

(Get Free Report)

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Next 15 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next 15 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.