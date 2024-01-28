Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.42) price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,440 ($18.30) target price on shares of Next 15 Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.
Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.
