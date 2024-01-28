NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 74.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,001 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. United Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NEE traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,649,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,581,431. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.29. The company has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

