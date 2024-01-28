NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.230-3.430 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.450-3.700 EPS.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.29. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 124.1% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 304.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

