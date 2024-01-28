NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.630-4.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.230-3.430 EPS.

NYSE:NEE opened at $58.48 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2,861.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 92,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 89,741 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,606,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

