NFT Price Hits $0.0185 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00017329 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00018639 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,482.49 or 1.00011286 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011235 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 73.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000973 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.89 or 0.00202192 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

