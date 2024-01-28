Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $251,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 177,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF opened at $33.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.41. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $33.89.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

