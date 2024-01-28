NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 333.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,792 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.56% of NMI worth $12,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NMI by 28.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 79,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of NMI by 70.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 43,416 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 27.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,537,000 after acquiring an additional 99,207 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of NMI by 33.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $31.47 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $31.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.27.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.58% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $4,066,704.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $4,066,704.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $5,161,395.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,855,855.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,198 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

