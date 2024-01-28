Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0326 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NOK opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.10. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $4.97.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 719,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 61,156 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 30.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,221,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 285,076 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 50.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 248,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 13.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,446,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,549 shares during the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOK. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.10 to $3.40 in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

