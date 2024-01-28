Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $4.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,183,000 after acquiring an additional 763,930 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 79.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,142 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $3.40 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nokia Oyj

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

Read More

