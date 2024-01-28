Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives $21.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Nomad Foods from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NOMD

Nomad Foods Trading Up 1.4 %

Nomad Foods stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $19.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $830.98 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nomad Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.