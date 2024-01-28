Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Short Interest Up 139.6% in January

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 139.6% from the December 31st total of 651,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Nomura by 1,355.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,958,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 1,824,030 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nomura by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,521,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after buying an additional 1,480,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nomura by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,837,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after buying an additional 599,278 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nomura by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 583,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16. Nomura has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $5.16.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 4.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NMR. Bank of America raised Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Nomura in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

