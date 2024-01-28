Northcape Wealth Management LLC Buys 267 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 1.1% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,571,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 289.9% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 60,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 44,760 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $159.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.60 and a 200-day moving average of $160.66. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.