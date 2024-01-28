Northcape Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $120.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

